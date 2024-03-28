Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,500 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Juniper Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.