218,634 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Bought by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DISV stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.