Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $94,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNDB opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $613.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.