Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $21.11 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 340,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,114,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 9.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,082,000 after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after buying an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 154,470 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

