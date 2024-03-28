Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

