Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $317.67 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

