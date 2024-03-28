Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 46,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $203,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

