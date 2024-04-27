Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE BRN opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 17,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $46,200.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,559.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,870 shares of company stock worth $295,039. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

