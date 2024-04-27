Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $245.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

