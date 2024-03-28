2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) vs. WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) Critical Review

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC – Get Free Report) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A 2U 0 8 1 0 2.11

2U has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 958.46%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.5% of 2U shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A 2U -33.58% -7.92% -1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and 2U’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 2U $945.95 million 0.04 -$317.61 million ($3.94) -0.10

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Summary

2U beats WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online open courses, executive education programs, technical, skills-based boot camps, and micro-credential programs through nonprofit colleges and universities, and other organizations. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill for career or personal development through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It provides a platform that provides technology and technology-enabled services; and edX.org, a marketplace that allows to access various catalog of online offerings, which include free offerings and graduate degrees. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

