Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.20

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.20 and last traded at $193.79, with a volume of 3473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

