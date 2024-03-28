SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.61

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 12958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $605.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,811,000 after buying an additional 942,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.