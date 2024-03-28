Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.43

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.43 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 29526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,699,950. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

