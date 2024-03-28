Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

