Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $962,000 in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.43% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YDEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:YDEC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 9,034 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.