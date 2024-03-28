DDD Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 148,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

