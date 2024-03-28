DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.74. DouYu International shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 20,751 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DouYu International to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.03.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
