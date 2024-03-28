Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis Sells 1,500 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $322.61 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $329.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day moving average of $214.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

