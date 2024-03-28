First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,355,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.23 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.