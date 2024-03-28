Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Rises By 162.6%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 162.6% from the February 29th total of 1,047,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.4 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Down 4.2 %

CILJF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 26,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

About China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.