SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.08% of SJW Group worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SJW stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 59.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJW

SJW Group Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.