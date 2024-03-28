Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.87. 299,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

