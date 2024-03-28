Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the February 29th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Talon Metals Price Performance
TLOFF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Talon Metals
