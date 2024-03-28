TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TMT Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMT Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,347. TMT Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

