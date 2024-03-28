Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.00

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 1216365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.77).

ELM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £874.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,002.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

