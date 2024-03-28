Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.13

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 313501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
