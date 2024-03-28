JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 92,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 96,169 shares.The stock last traded at $61.56 and had previously closed at $61.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $876.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.