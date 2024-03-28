U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Evercore ISI

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on USB. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE USB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 16,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

