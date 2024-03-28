Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,679 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,368. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

