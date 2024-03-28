Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 717.1% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Otsuka Stock Up 1.5 %

Otsuka stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

