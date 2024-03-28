Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 717.1% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Otsuka Stock Up 1.5 %
Otsuka stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.34.
Otsuka Company Profile
