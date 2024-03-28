Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.65. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 131,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

