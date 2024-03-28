Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.65. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 131,882 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADAP
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Dividend King?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.