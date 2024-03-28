West Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,670,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,845,000 after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 3,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,372. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.