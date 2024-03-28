Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.80. 7,905,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,493,930. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

