Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,903 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

