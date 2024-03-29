Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

BHFAP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 37,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

