iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
