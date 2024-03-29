Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

