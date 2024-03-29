Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. 77,654,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,391,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

