Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $329.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

