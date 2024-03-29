Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Drops By 35.3%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 572,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 622,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,828. The stock has a market cap of $950.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 136,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

