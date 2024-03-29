abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 29th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 59,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,288. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

