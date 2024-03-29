abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 29th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 59,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,288. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%.
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
