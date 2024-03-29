iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 949,547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 108,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,064. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

