Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 680 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 8,175,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

