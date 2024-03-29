Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,832,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.21. 395,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

