Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 136,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,277. The company has a market cap of $571.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

