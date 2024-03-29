Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 16.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 444,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,398. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.