Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock worth $126,630,341 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

