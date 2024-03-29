William Good Sells 200,000 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($141,539.24).
PCI-PAL Price Performance
PCI-PAL stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.08. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 38.25 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.70 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 0.81.
PCI-PAL Company Profile
