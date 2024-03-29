William Good Sells 200,000 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($141,539.24).

PCI-PAL stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.08. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 38.25 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.70 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 0.81.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

