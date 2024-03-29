Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Insider Acquires £9,955.40 in Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,581.07).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

CORD opened at GBX 64 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.83. The stock has a market cap of £493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 581.82 and a beta of 0.51. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.13 ($1.10).

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

