Insider Buying: ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Buys £49,735 in Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Green acquired 171,500 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,735 ($62,852.27).
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
LON:ZOO opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.64 million, a PE ratio of -708.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.35 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.15.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
