Insider Buying: ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Buys £49,735 in Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Green acquired 171,500 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £49,735 ($62,852.27).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

LON:ZOO opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.64 million, a PE ratio of -708.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.35 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 205 ($2.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.15.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.